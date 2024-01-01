Point Daly Reserve

New Brunswick

Stop in at the interpretive center before heading out on one of this nature reserves' nine marked trails, all courtesy of a former mining company. Just 5km from Bathurst, come here to see Canada geese on their migratory voyage, along with eagles, osprey and the rare maritime ringlet butterfly that appears at the end of July.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Acadian Historic Village

    Acadian Historic Village

    26.55 MILES

    Just 15km west of Caraquet, this village of old is 33 original buildings relocated to this historical site. Staff in period costumes reflect life from…

  • Founding Cultures Museum

    Founding Cultures Museum

    22.82 MILES

    If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays…

  • Pabineau Falls

    Pabineau Falls

    9.38 MILES

    On the territory of the Mi'kmaq Pabineau Nation, this pretty waterfall tumbles down the Nepisiguit River, about 14km south of Bathurst. The drive here is…

  • Musée Acadien du Québec

    Musée Acadien du Québec

    28.95 MILES

    With bilingual exhibits, the small Acadian Museum showcases the history of Acadians in Québec, from daily life to religion to family structures, as well…

  • Église de Bonaventure

    Église de Bonaventure

    28.97 MILES

    Take a peek inside the stone structure that houses Bonaventure's Catholic Church. The building, the fourth church to be located on the site, was opened in…

  • Bathurst Heritage Museum

    Bathurst Heritage Museum

    2.38 MILES

    Bathurst's history is proudly displayed here with artifacts galore, from photos to maps and mining equipment.

  • Hamilton Manor

    Hamilton Manor

    29.24 MILES

    The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria…

View more attractions

