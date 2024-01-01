Stop in at the interpretive center before heading out on one of this nature reserves' nine marked trails, all courtesy of a former mining company. Just 5km from Bathurst, come here to see Canada geese on their migratory voyage, along with eagles, osprey and the rare maritime ringlet butterfly that appears at the end of July.
Point Daly Reserve
New Brunswick
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.55 MILES
Just 15km west of Caraquet, this village of old is 33 original buildings relocated to this historical site. Staff in period costumes reflect life from…
22.82 MILES
If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays…
9.38 MILES
On the territory of the Mi'kmaq Pabineau Nation, this pretty waterfall tumbles down the Nepisiguit River, about 14km south of Bathurst. The drive here is…
28.95 MILES
With bilingual exhibits, the small Acadian Museum showcases the history of Acadians in Québec, from daily life to religion to family structures, as well…
28.97 MILES
Take a peek inside the stone structure that houses Bonaventure's Catholic Church. The building, the fourth church to be located on the site, was opened in…
2.38 MILES
Bathurst's history is proudly displayed here with artifacts galore, from photos to maps and mining equipment.
29.24 MILES
The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria…
Nearby New Brunswick attractions
2.38 MILES
Bathurst's history is proudly displayed here with artifacts galore, from photos to maps and mining equipment.
9.38 MILES
On the territory of the Mi'kmaq Pabineau Nation, this pretty waterfall tumbles down the Nepisiguit River, about 14km south of Bathurst. The drive here is…
22.82 MILES
If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays…
26.55 MILES
Just 15km west of Caraquet, this village of old is 33 original buildings relocated to this historical site. Staff in period costumes reflect life from…
28.95 MILES
With bilingual exhibits, the small Acadian Museum showcases the history of Acadians in Québec, from daily life to religion to family structures, as well…
28.97 MILES
Take a peek inside the stone structure that houses Bonaventure's Catholic Church. The building, the fourth church to be located on the site, was opened in…
29.24 MILES
The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria…