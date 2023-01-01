If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays on Scottish, English, Irish, First Nation and Acadian cultures, but the real wowzer is an unlikely and very intricate scale model of the St Peter's Basilica in Rome. Crafted by European artisans in the 1890s, it's precise down to the final statue on the colonnades. If you need a place to unwind afterwards, there is a popular beach around the corner with a popular canteen.