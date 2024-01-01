If you love strawberries, this friendly family-owned farm on Bonaventure's west side should be on your itinerary, particularly in midsummer when the fruit is ripe and you can pick your own. In the farm store, you can sample strawberry or strawberry-rhubarb wines, or stock up on berries, jams, breads and other local products.
Ferme Bourdages Tradition
Gaspé Peninsula
26.25 MILES
If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays…
5.24 MILES
With bilingual exhibits, the small Acadian Museum showcases the history of Acadians in Québec, from daily life to religion to family structures, as well…
24.5 MILES
There's a Catholic oratory and fine views over the water all the way to New Brunswick from the top of this mountain (555m).
5.16 MILES
Take a peek inside the stone structure that houses Bonaventure's Catholic Church. The building, the fourth church to be located on the site, was opened in…
15.61 MILES
This historic village in New Richmond, a prosperous little town that retains a sizable Anglophone population, shows what the community would have looked…
13.33 MILES
The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria…
