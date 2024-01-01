Ferme Bourdages Tradition

Gaspé Peninsula

If you love strawberries, this friendly family-owned farm on Bonaventure's west side should be on your itinerary, particularly in midsummer when the fruit is ripe and you can pick your own. In the farm store, you can sample strawberry or strawberry-rhubarb wines, or stock up on berries, jams, breads and other local products.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Founding Cultures Museum

    Founding Cultures Museum

    26.25 MILES

    If you're traveling down Rte 11 and feel the need to be wowed, stop in at the Founding Cultures Museum in Grande-Anse. Sure, there are detailed displays…

  • Musée Acadien du Québec

    Musée Acadien du Québec

    5.24 MILES

    With bilingual exhibits, the small Acadian Museum showcases the history of Acadians in Québec, from daily life to religion to family structures, as well…

  • Mont St-Joseph

    Mont St-Joseph

    24.5 MILES

    There's a Catholic oratory and fine views over the water all the way to New Brunswick from the top of this mountain (555m).

  • Église de Bonaventure

    Église de Bonaventure

    5.16 MILES

    Take a peek inside the stone structure that houses Bonaventure's Catholic Church. The building, the fourth church to be located on the site, was opened in…

  • Duthie’s Point Heritage Site

    Duthie’s Point Heritage Site

    15.61 MILES

    This historic village in New Richmond, a prosperous little town that retains a sizable Anglophone population, shows what the community would have looked…

  • Hamilton Manor

    Hamilton Manor

    13.33 MILES

    The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria…

