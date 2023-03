The Palladian Hamilton Manor was built in 1852 by the town's first mayor. It's a wonderful portrait of colonial life – from the picture of Queen Victoria to the bread oven to the maids' attic quarters – and guest rooms are decked out in 19th-century decor. Afternoon tea is served in porcelain cups and saucers from Wednesday to Sunday between June and September. The petit théâtre screens classic films in the living room. Call ahead to arrange a tour.