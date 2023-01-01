A visit to Kings Landing, 36km west of Fredericton, is a somewhat surreal step back in time. The majority of the early-19th-century buildings are original, moved here and beautifully restored to create a Loyalist village with homes, churches, a schoolhouse, general store, sawmill and print shop. Staff role-play actual people who lived and worked here and are busy with everyday 19-century life, chatting about the village's goings on. Don't be shy – ask lots of questions to learn and experience the most.

The King's Head Inn, a mid-1800s pub, serves traditional food and beverages. Events like weddings or wakes, butter making or weaving are staged throughout the day and horse-drawn carts transport visitors around.