Once the military parade ground, the Garrison District's Officers' Sq now hosts a full-uniform changing-of-the-guard ceremony in summertime. The Calithumpians Outdoor Summer Theatre also performs daily at 12:15pm weekdays and 2pm weekends; the free historical skits are laced with humor. Summer evenings bring jazz, Celtic, rock concerts and outdoor movies. Visitor chairs are available to borrow. See the website for schedules.