Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre

Vancouver Island

LoginSave

This small and mildly interesting interpretive center overlooks the water and illuminates the area's flora and fauna. Nip inside the shed-like facility for nature displays, a talking exhibit and an aquarium touch tank, or plan ahead (via the center's website) for events and guided walks. It's a short stroll along the waterfront from the main Cow Bay businesses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Butchart Gardens

    Butchart Gardens

    14.34 MILES

    Far more than just another pretty flower arrangement, Butchart is a national historic site and a triumph of early-20th-century gardening aesthetics. With…

  • Totem poles, Totem park, Royal BC Museum, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

    Royal BC Museum

    25.28 MILES

    Arguably the finest museum in British Columbia and carrier of a ‘royal’ prefix since 1987, Victoria’s flagship sight mixes the cream of BC’s provincial…

  • "Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria, British Columbia.Other images of the Victoria, British Columbia:"

    Craigdarroch Castle

    25.66 MILES

    More ostentatious country mansion than fortified castle, Craigdarroch, with its turrets, stained-glass windows and palatial interior, looks like it might…

  • Saturday Market

    Saturday Market

    9.57 MILES

    At the best market in British Columbia, the gigantic cornucopia of produce, edible goodies and locally made artworks lures everyone like a magnet on…

  • BDKR8B Parliment buildings, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

    Parliament Buildings

    25.25 MILES

    This dramatically handsome confection of turrets, domes and stained glass is British Columbia's working legislature and is also open to visitors. You can…

  • VICTORIA, BC/CANADA - APRIL 27 2015:Tarantula spider in the bugs zoo in Victoria BC, Canada on April 27 2015; Shutterstock ID 1427078042; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update Victoria Bug Zoo

    Victoria Bug Zoo

    25.11 MILES

    It’s not big, nor are its resident critters (although some of them are alarmingly colossal by insect standards); however, this diminutive indoor ‘zoo’ is…

  • 2014 May 26: A Display of classic car rally at Miniature World located at Victoria BC. This shows a replica of vintage car rally.; Shutterstock ID 1140846539; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Miniature World

    25.16 MILES

    Tucked along the side of the Fairmont Empress Hotel, this huge collection of skillfully crafted models depicting important battles, historic towns and…

  • Beacon Hill Park, Victoria

    Beacon Hill Park

    25.73 MILES

    Fringed by crashing ocean, this waterfront park is ideal for feeling the breeze in your hair – check out the windswept trees along the cliff top. You'll…

View more attractions

Nearby Vancouver Island attractions

1. Maritime Centre

0.25 MILES

A lovely pier-length attraction aimed at anyone with more than a passing interest in salty history, this folksy facility is lined with intricate models,…

2. Cherry Point Vineyards

3.55 MILES

One of the Cowichan Valley's original wineries is now on its third owners, Colombians who have added a bit of Latin panache to wines such as the crisp,…

3. Cowichan Valley Museum

4.36 MILES

There’s plenty of history lovingly stuffed into this museum in the town’s former train station. Closely packed exhibits cover the favorite BC topics:…

4. BC Forest Discovery Centre

5.75 MILES

This expansive, mostly outdoor heritage attraction includes a menagerie of pioneer-era buildings and hulking old logging machinery. But the main…

5. Merridale Estate Cidery

5.79 MILES

One of BC's earliest exponents of craft cider-making, Merridale has since gone from strength to strength. The rustic-chic cidery site is lined with trees…

6. Salt Spring Island Ales

6.22 MILES

Colonizing a rustic, cedar-built shack in the woods, this microbrewery's standing-room-only tasting room offers a roster of all-organic brews, from…

7. Averill Creek

7.91 MILES

An upmarket glass-fronted winery that’s popular with tour groups, Averill is cradled by mountains guarding terrain that’s ideal for producing the vineyard…

8. Westholme Tea Farm

8.34 MILES

Thought tea was a tropical plant? Not always. Hidden in bucolic farmland 8km north of Duncan, the improbably located Westholme grows its own tea plants…