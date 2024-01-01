This small and mildly interesting interpretive center overlooks the water and illuminates the area's flora and fauna. Nip inside the shed-like facility for nature displays, a talking exhibit and an aquarium touch tank, or plan ahead (via the center's website) for events and guided walks. It's a short stroll along the waterfront from the main Cow Bay businesses.
Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre
Vancouver Island
