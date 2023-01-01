Thought tea was a tropical plant? Not always. Hidden in bucolic farmland 8km north of Duncan, the improbably located Westholme grows its own tea plants. There's a contemporary, winery-like tasting room that's the perfect spot for indulging in one of dozens of excellent tea blends along with some decadent sweets. The tea is served in lovely pottery teapots made by the owner Margit, whose husband, tea guru Victor, will be on hand to tell you about the operation.

There's even a tea-paring menu allowing you to match pots of tea with cheese plates, scones and the like.