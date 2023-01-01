An upmarket glass-fronted winery that’s popular with tour groups, Averill is cradled by mountains guarding terrain that’s ideal for producing the vineyard’s trademark pinot noir. Polished glasses are lined up sharpish after you arrive, allowing visitors to partake in a good assortment of tastings. It’s a little more corporate than some Cowichan wineries, but the vintages are diverse and the views over misty vineyards expansive.

Take the unpaved lane off the main road and enter by buzzing at the gate.