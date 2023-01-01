Once upon a time you had to fly to France for the kind of idyllic wine-supping experience offered at Sea Star. Water glistens like tin-foil through the trees, vines cling to huge step-like terraces and the handsome tasting room dispenses wine made from nine different varieties of grape. Crisp whites are a specialty.

Drop by for tastings and linger at the outside picnic tables. An on-site food cart knocks up Mediterranean-style snacks. In 2017, Sea Star also acquired a vineyard on neighboring Saturna Island.