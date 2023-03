A family-friendly farmstead with a strollable garden, wandering chickens and a winery-like tasting room and shop, this quintessential Salt Spring spot produces goat- and sheep-milk chèvres, feta and Camembert styles; the soft goat-cheese rounds in several flavors (the peppercorn one packs a punch) are the farm's specialty. You can watch the handmade production through special windows but look out for the farm's gamboling goats.