Colonizing a historic white-clapboard farmhouse dating from 1908, this volunteer-run museum includes an eclectic array of exhibits tracing the island's early pioneers. Look out for some evocative old photos and a beautiful vintage wool loom (weaving was once a thriving industry on Pender). The museum is located inside a tract of the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve overlooking tiny Roe Islet. A short trail leads to the tip of the tree-covered islet.