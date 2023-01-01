The perfect spot to tire your kids out, this tree-lined adventure playground is packed with adrenaline-pumping fun, from bungee jumping to scream-triggering zip-lining. Along with its fun obstacle courses, there's plenty of additional action to keep the whole family occupied, from woodsy walking trails to busy volleyball courts. Bring a picnic and come for at least half a day.

It's best to book big-ticket items (bungee jumps, zip lines) in advance via the website.

The park is 12km south of Nanaimo near the airport.