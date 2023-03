Check out the region's 'locavore' credentials at this delightful and highly welcoming working farmstead. Let your kids run wild – most will quickly fall in love with the rabbits – then hunt down some samples from the on-site Little Qualicum Cheeseworks and Mooberry Winery: the 'Bleu Claire' cheese is recommended, along with a bottle of velvety blueberry wine to go.

The farm is located roughly halfway between Parksville and Qualicum Beach.