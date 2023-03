A steep hike uphill from the waterfront on Bastion and Fitzwilliam Sts delivers you to a strollable heritage 'hood of independent stores, galleries and eateries in brightly painted old buildings. Highlights include McLeans Specialty Foods, A Wee Cupcakery and Taphouse Restaurant, a large pub that has taken over the town's old train station. Look out for the heritage plaques on buildings in this area.