Coombs Old Country Market

The mother of all pit stops, this wood-framed and turf-roofed food and crafts menagerie is stuffed with bakery and produce delectables. It attracts huge numbers of visitors on summer days, when cameras are pointed at the grassy roof where a herd of goats spends the season. Nip inside for giant ice-cream cones, heaping pizzas and the deli makings of a great picnic. Need a souvenir? Grab a Billy Gruff chocolate bar.

Save some time to explore the attendant store and attractions clustered around the site, from clothing emporiums to an Italian trattoria.