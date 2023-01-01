Cathedral Grove

This spiritual home of tree-huggers is the mystical highlight of MacMillan Provincial Park. Located between Parksville and Port Alberni, it's often overrun with summer visitors – try not to knock them down as they scamper across the highway in front of you. Short accessible trails on either side of the road wind through a dense canopy of vegetation, offering glimpses of some of BC's oldest trees, including centuries-old Douglas firs more than 3m in diameter. Only huggable in groups.