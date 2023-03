One of the Cowichan Valley's original wineries is now on its third owners, Colombians who have added a bit of Latin panache to wines such as the crisp, white Ortega and the fruity, red Lagrimas Negras. Roll into the ultra-friendly, decidedly non-corporate tasting room for generous pours, or drop by the summer bistro and drink as much as you can under the guise of having a meal. There are spiky blackberry dessert wines to sample too.