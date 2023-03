One of BC's earliest exponents of craft cider-making, Merridale has since gone from strength to strength. The rustic-chic cidery site is lined with trees and gabled barn buildings, one of which hosts the tasting bar (flights go for $5) and a large gift shop. And there's far more than cider on offer. Merridale also has a micro-distillery producing gin and vodka, a farm-to-table eatery and yurts for overnight stays in the adjacent orchard.