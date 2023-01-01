2014 May 26: A Display of classic car rally at Miniature World located at Victoria BC. This shows a replica of vintage car rally.; Shutterstock ID 1140846539; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

Tucked along the side of the Fairmont Empress Hotel, this huge collection of skillfully crafted models depicting important battles, historic towns and popular stories is far more fascinating than it sounds. Lined with dozens of diminutive diorama scenes, divided into themes ranging from Camelot to space and from fairyland to Olde England, it has plenty of push-button action, several trundling trains and the chance to see yourself on a miniature movie-theater screen. An immaculately maintained reminder of innocent yesteryear attractions.

