The most impressive structure on Phnom Preah Reach Throap, Vihear Preah Ath Roes is home to an enormous seated Buddha, dedicated in 1911 by King Sisowath, that was blown up by the Khmer Rouge in 1977. The vihara, supported by eight enormous columns and topped by a soaring tin roof, has since been rebuilt, as was the 20m-high Buddha.