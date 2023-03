At the base of the main (northern) staircase leading up to Phnom Preah Reach Throap, near the restaurants, is a memorial to the victims of Pol Pot. It contains the bones of some of the people who were buried in approximately 100 mass graves, each containing about a dozen bodies. Instruments of torture were unearthed along with the bones when a number of the pits were disinterred in 1981 and 1982.