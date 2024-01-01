Damrei Sam Poan Stupa

Cambodia

The northwesternmost of the three stupas at Udong, built by King Chey Chetha II (r 1618–26) to hold the ashes of his predecessor, King Soriyopor.

Nearby Cambodia attractions

1. Ang Doung Stupa

0.02 MILES

Decorated with coloured tiles, Ang Doung was built in 1891 by King Norodom to house the ashes of his father, King Ang Duong (r 1845–59), although some say…

2. Mak Proum Stupa

0.05 MILES

Mak Proum is the final resting place of King Monivong (r 1927–41). Decorated with garudas (mythical half-man, half-bird creatures), floral designs and…

3. Khmer Rouge Memorial

0.15 MILES

At the base of the main (northern) staircase leading up to Phnom Preah Reach Throap, near the restaurants, is a memorial to the victims of Pol Pot. It…

4. Vihear Preah Ath Roes

0.29 MILES

The most impressive structure on Phnom Preah Reach Throap, Vihear Preah Ath Roes is home to an enormous seated Buddha, dedicated in 1911 by King Sisowath,…

5. French Embassy

17.57 MILES

Located at the northern end of Monivong Blvd, the French embassy played a significant role in the dramas that unfolded after the fall of Phnom Penh on 17…

6. National Library

18.16 MILES

The National Library is in a graceful old building constructed in 1924, near Wat Phnom. During its rule, the Khmer Rouge turned the building into a stable…

7. Wat Phnom

18.31 MILES

Set on top of a 27m-high tree-covered knoll, Wat Phnom is on the only ‘hill’ in town. According to legend, the first pagoda on this site was erected in…

8. Psar Thmei

18.6 MILES

