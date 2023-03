Embu's weekend arts-and-craft fair is the biggest draw in the São Paulo region for artisanal wares.

Paulistanos have been flocking here since 1969 for a bit of weekend home decor shopping and big, cachaça-fueled Saturday and Sunday lunches between buys. It's an excellent spot to pick rustic and unique decorative items such as paintings, sculptures, porcelain, costume jewelry, musical instruments, upholstery and woodwork forged by local artisans. Sunday is best.