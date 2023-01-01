Tashi Gongphel Bhutanese Paper

This small workshop in the Dop Shari valley northeast of Paro town is worth a visit to see how traditional paper is made from local daphne and edgeworthia bushes. You'll see the steps of soaking, boiling, sorting, pounding and laying out the paper on a bamboo screen and then compressing and drying the sheets, a process that takes three days.

The factory is 2km from the turn-off on the road to the National Museum down a rough road; turn left at the chorten. On the hillside behind the factory is the intriguing Singye Drak temple dedicated to the protector Sengdongma.