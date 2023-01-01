At night you'll see the Sangchen Choekor Shedra spotlit up high on the top of a hill on the north side of the valley. The shedra, a Buddhist college, is home to about 150 monks, studying for six years before they move on to Tango Monastery upon graduation. It's worth a visit mainly for the fine views from the switchbacking drive up. Look for the stuffed bear to the side of the main entryway.

To get here you'll have to drive 12km up the north bank road and then 7km up the switchbacking mountainside road. The overnight Bumdrak trek starts from here.