Tsendo Girkha Lhakhang

This interesting but little-visited 400-year-old lhakhang on the north side of the valley has some interesting relics and is said to have been carved out of the hillside. The best way to visit is on an easy 30-minute downhill walk from the Kuenga Choeling Goemba, below the Sangchen Choekor Shedra.

Inside the goemba look for the puppet-like wicker frames that were once carried around the village on locals’ shoulders during New Year festivities. The ancient images represent the father and mother of red-faced village protector Geri Tsen. Statues on the main altar include the lhakhang’s founder Zhrab Zhamtso, whose sacred robe is enshrined in one of the three chortens. Also look out for a fine old thangka of Milarepa on the wall and an intriguing collection of phurba (ritual daggers) in the corner.