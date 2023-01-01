Paro Weekend Market

Paro's weekend market isn't very large but it has a traditional feel and is a fine introduction to some of Bhutan's unique local products, from organic Tsirang honey to the squares of dried jellied cow skin known as khoo (a local snack). The market is busiest on Sunday mornings but the vegetable stalls remain open throughout the week.

As you wander the stalls, look for strings of chugo (dried yak cheese), either white (boiled in milk and dried in the sun) or brown (smoked). The fruit that looks like an orange egg is actually fresh husky betel nut, imported from India. The jars of pink paste contain lime, which is ingested with the betel nut. There is also plenty of powdered juniper incense and patties of datse, the cheese used in almost every Bhutanese dish.

After visiting the market check out the action in the archery ground to the southeast, especially on weekends.