The secluded wooded compound of the Ugyen Pelri Palace, built by the Paro penlop Tshering Penjor in the early 1900s, is now a residence of the Queen Mother, and is thus closed to the public. For views of the palace from above, head to the dzong.

On the road beside Ugyen Pelri Palace are five square chortens that were built in memory of the first king of Bhutan, Ugyen Wangchuck.