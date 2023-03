Also known as Tshongdoe Naktshang, the quiet and peaceful Druk Choeding is the town temple and an important historical site. It was built in 1525 by Ngawang Chhogyel (1465–1540), one of the prince-abbots of Ralung in Tibet and an ancestor of the Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal.

Look for his mural to the right of the inner entrance. The main statue is of a seated Jampa (future Buddha). Also present is the local protector Gyenyen, surrounded by a fearsome collection of old Bhutanese shields and weapons.