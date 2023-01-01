On the hillside below the Sangchen Choekor Shedra, the small Kuenga Choeling Goemba is normally closed to tourists. If you can get in, a magnifying glass in a glass cabinet here reveals a tiny carving of Chenresig set in the forehead of another Chenresig statue. The upper floor has a finely carved altar and some superb murals depicting, among others, Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo. A scenic footpath runs from here down to the nearby Tsendo Girkha Lhakhang.