This monastic school looks deceptively new but there are some fine darkened murals inside. Of note here is the mask-like statue of Tsering Ngodup, the Goddess of Wealth, riding a snow lion, with a drangyen (lute) hanging to the side. Also here is the funeral stupa of the founder Kichu Barawa, a fine gilded frame around the main statues, and statues of local protectors Shingkhab and Gyenyen.