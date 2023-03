Just outside the Kyichu Lhakhang complex is this museum dedicated to Dilgo Khyentse (1910–91), the Tibetan Buddhist rinpoche (reincarnated Buddhist lama) who lived here for some time. The museum is full of the rinpoche's photos and personal effects, including his palanquin and sinus medication, and his Mercedes car and teaching throne are on the grounds. Call in advance as opening hours are somewhat unreliable.