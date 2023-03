The small and inconspicuous Satsam Chorten by the Zhiwa Ling hotel once marked no man's land between two rival penlops (governors; satsam means 'border'). Up a side road from here is the site where Dilgo Khyentse was cremated in 1991. His reincarnation lives in the complex, which is generally closed to visitors. The dirt road that leads from Satsam Chorten back to Paro is a good option for mountain bikers.