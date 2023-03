If you take the alternative hiking trail when leaving Taktshang Goemba, you will descend steeply from the back of the Ugyen Tshemo Lhakhang for 15 minutes to a right turn-off, past a chorten to the cliff-face Shama Lhakhang. It's just next to Taktshang but inaccessible from there, and is a good place to spot jaru (mountain goats).