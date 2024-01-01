Yoselgang

Western Bhutan

LoginSave

This small temple sits high above Taktshang Goemba and can be visited if you are hiking in the area above that temple. You can also visit Yoselgang on the final section of the overnight Bumdrak trek.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Trashi Chho Dzong

    Trashi Chho Dzong

    16.45 MILES

    This splendid dzong, north of the city on the west bank of the Wang Chhu, dominates the valley, looking out over a cascade of terraced fields. It's…

  • Taktshang Goemba(Tigers Nest Monastery), Bhutan, in a mountain cliff

    Taktshang Goemba

    0.25 MILES

    The 'Tiger's Nest Monastery' is one of the Himalaya's most incredible sights, miraculously perched on the side of a sheer cliff 900m above the floor of…

  • Kyichu Lhakhang

    Kyichu Lhakhang

    3.57 MILES

    Kyichu Lhakhang is one of Bhutan's oldest and most beautiful temples. The main chapel has roots as far back as the 7th century, with additional buildings…

  • Changangkha Lhakhang, Thimphu, Bhutan, Asia.

    Changangkha Lhakhang

    16.08 MILES

    This traditional Bhutanese temple perched like a fortress on a ridge above central Thimphu hums with pilgrim activity. It was established in the 12th…

  • Thimphu, Bhutan - AUGUST 13, 2014: The National Textile Museum of Bhutan; Shutterstock ID 610666673; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 610666673

    National Textile Museum

    16.53 MILES

    Thimphu's best museum is part of the Royal Textile Academy. It features a stunning display of ancient and modern textiles, and explores the rich…

  • A local guide standing still while wearing a traditional clothing for men called Gho a knee length and kimono-like cloth held in place by a belt called Kera. Rinpung Dzong is an architectural feat housing a network of courtyards, temples and offices. Its full name is Rinche Pung Dzong which literally means Fortress on a Heap of Jewels.

    Paro Dzong

    5.69 MILES

    Paro Dzong ranks as a high point of Bhutanese architecture. The massive buttressed walls that tower over the town are visible throughout the valley,…

  • Simtokha Dzong

    Simtokha Dzong

    18.94 MILES

    About 5km south of Thimphu on the old road to Paro and Phuentsholing, the handsomely proportioned Simtokha Dzong was built in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang…

  • Watchtower Ta Dzong now houses the National Museum.

    National Museum

    5.65 MILES

    Perched above Paro Dzong is its ta dzong (watchtower), built in 1649 to protect the undefended dzong and renovated in 1968 to house the National Museum…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Bhutan attractions

1. Shama Lhakhang

0.2 MILES

If you take the alternative hiking trail when leaving Taktshang Goemba, you will descend steeply from the back of the Ugyen Tshemo Lhakhang for 15 minutes…

2. Ugyen Tshemo Lhakhang

0.21 MILES

This quiet temple above Taktshang Goemba has an unusual set of four exterior protectors and an interior 3D mandala that you can climb via a series of…

3. Taktshang Goemba

0.25 MILES

The 'Tiger's Nest Monastery' is one of the Himalaya's most incredible sights, miraculously perched on the side of a sheer cliff 900m above the floor of…

4. Machig-phu Lhakhang

0.32 MILES

After visiting the Tiger's Nest it is possible to take a signed side trail uphill for 15 minutes to this charming lhakhang, where Bhutanese pilgrims come…

5. Taktshang Viewpoint

0.33 MILES

Just before Taktshang Goemba, this spectacular stupa viewpoint at 3140m puts you eyeball to eyeball with the monastery, which looks like it is growing out…

6. Zangto Pelri Lhakhang

0.35 MILES

A 15-minute hike above Taktshang Goemba brings you the Zangto Pelri Lhakhang, named after Guru Rinpoche's heavenly paradise and perched on a crag with…

7. Ramthangka Lhakhang

1.01 MILES

Just below the trailhead parking for Taktshang Goemba is a white chorten and this small but charming temple that remains almost completely unvisited.

8. Satsam Chorten

2.1 MILES

The small and inconspicuous Satsam Chorten by the Zhiwa Ling hotel once marked no man's land between two rival penlops (governors; satsam means 'border')…