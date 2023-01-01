Established as a meditation site in the 9th century and reputedly the oldest nunnery in Bhutan, Kila Nunnery is reached via a dirt road and short walk from the road between Paro and Haa. Around 50 nuns pursue higher Buddhist college studies in a series of buildings that are pressed dramatically against the cliffs.

Combine a visit here with the scenic hour-long downhill hike from the Cheli La, passing chortens, prayer flags and a delightful stretch of forest en route.

There is some talk of relocating the nunnery to the main Paro valley, to avoid the hardships of living here in winter, so check the latest with your guide beforehand.