Haa's small dzong, known formally as Wangchuck Lo Dzong, is one of Bhutan's newest, built in 1915 to replace a smaller structure. It is inside the Indian army compound (an impressive two-legged khonying chorten marks the camp entrance) and so houses several Indian army offices and a rations shop. There's not a great deal to see.

  • Trashi Chho Dzong

    Trashi Chho Dzong

    22.57 MILES

    This splendid dzong, north of the city on the west bank of the Wang Chhu, dominates the valley, looking out over a cascade of terraced fields. It's…

  • Taktshang Goemba(Tigers Nest Monastery), Bhutan, in a mountain cliff

    Taktshang Goemba

    9.39 MILES

    The 'Tiger's Nest Monastery' is one of the Himalaya's most incredible sights, miraculously perched on the side of a sheer cliff 900m above the floor of…

  • Kyichu Lhakhang

    Kyichu Lhakhang

    7 MILES

    Kyichu Lhakhang is one of Bhutan's oldest and most beautiful temples. The main chapel has roots as far back as the 7th century, with additional buildings…

  • Changangkha Lhakhang, Thimphu, Bhutan, Asia.

    Changangkha Lhakhang

    21.79 MILES

    This traditional Bhutanese temple perched like a fortress on a ridge above central Thimphu hums with pilgrim activity. It was established in the 12th…

  • Thimphu, Bhutan - AUGUST 13, 2014: The National Textile Museum of Bhutan; Shutterstock ID 610666673; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 610666673

    National Textile Museum

    22.37 MILES

    Thimphu's best museum is part of the Royal Textile Academy. It features a stunning display of ancient and modern textiles, and explores the rich…

  • A local guide standing still while wearing a traditional clothing for men called Gho a knee length and kimono-like cloth held in place by a belt called Kera. Rinpung Dzong is an architectural feat housing a network of courtyards, temples and offices. Its full name is Rinche Pung Dzong which literally means Fortress on a Heap of Jewels.

    Paro Dzong

    8.9 MILES

    Paro Dzong ranks as a high point of Bhutanese architecture. The massive buttressed walls that tower over the town are visible throughout the valley,…

  • Simtokha Dzong

    Simtokha Dzong

    23.62 MILES

    About 5km south of Thimphu on the old road to Paro and Phuentsholing, the handsomely proportioned Simtokha Dzong was built in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang…

  • Watchtower Ta Dzong now houses the National Museum.

    National Museum

    9.07 MILES

    Perched above Paro Dzong is its ta dzong (watchtower), built in 1649 to protect the undefended dzong and renovated in 1968 to house the National Museum…

Nearby Western Bhutan attractions

1. Lhakhang Kharpo

0.62 MILES

Haa's 100-strong monk body is housed not in Haa's dzong (fort monastery) but in the recently renovated Lhakhang Kharpo (White Chapel) complex, just south…

2. Lhakhang Nagpo

0.75 MILES

A 10-minute walk or short drive behind the Lhakhang Kharpo is the grey-walled Lhakhang Nagpo (Black Chapel), one of the oldest temples in the Haa valley…

3. Shelkar Drak

0.84 MILES

A short excursion up the valley behind the Lhakhang Kharpo is Shelkar Drak (Crystal Cliff), a tiny, charming retreat centre perched on the limestone cliff…

4. Juneydrak Hermitage

1.77 MILES

About 1km north of Haa, just before the main bridge, a paved road branches east 1km to Katsho village, from where you can take a lovely 40-minute hike to…

5. Kila Nunnery

3.48 MILES

Established as a meditation site in the 9th century and reputedly the oldest nunnery in Bhutan, Kila Nunnery is reached via a dirt road and short walk…

6. Yangthong Goemba

3.85 MILES

This monastery in the upper Haa valley is worth visiting, especially if you are heading on the Saga La trek. The charming upper chapels feature murals…

7. Chhundu Lhakhang

4.7 MILES

Eleven kilometres north of Haa is this recently rebuilt local temple, one of several shrines dedicated to the valley's protective deity. Blue-faced App…

8. Tsitu Goemba

6.48 MILES

This seldom-visited hilltop monastery could be the object of a short but steep hike if you want to get off the beaten track in the Paro valley. You may…