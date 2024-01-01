Haa's small dzong, known formally as Wangchuck Lo Dzong, is one of Bhutan's newest, built in 1915 to replace a smaller structure. It is inside the Indian army compound (an impressive two-legged khonying chorten marks the camp entrance) and so houses several Indian army offices and a rations shop. There's not a great deal to see.
Haa Dzong
Western Bhutan
