Haa's 100-strong monk body is housed not in Haa's dzong (fort monastery) but in the recently renovated Lhakhang Kharpo (White Chapel) complex, just south of the dzong. The atmospheric central chapel has statues of the Tse-la-nam Sum trinity (central Tsepame, Namgyelma and Drolma) and of local protector App Chhundu, and there are also a couple of bamboo-framed mannequins once used during cham (ritual dances).