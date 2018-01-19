Welcome to Punta Gorda
PG spreads along the Gulf of Honduras, its compact downtown area stretching lazily for several blocks just in from the coast. The town center is a triangular park with a distinctive blue-and-white clock tower; the airstrip is northwest, on the inland edge of town. Wednesday, Saturday and, to a lesser extent, Monday and Friday are market mornings, when villagers from the mostly Maya settlements of southern Toledo come to town to buy, sell and BBQ around the central park and Front St.
Though it lacks the beaches of Placencia, there are plenty of docks from which to take a dip in the calm waters. A good part of PG's charm lies in its unassuming character.
Top experiences in Punta Gorda
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Punta Gorda activities
Roatan Shore Excursion: Mangrove Cruise
Admire tropical Caribbean landscapes as you boat through beautiful mangroves on this relaxing Roatan shore excursion. After private pickup from your cruise ship port, you’ll be transported by air-conditioned vehicle to Oak Ridge, one of Roatan’s oldest fishing communities located on the quiet east end of the island. Along the way, pass the seaside village of Punta Gorda. This small village is one of the oldest Garifuna settlements on the island. The Garifuna is a unique cultural group, which is prominent on Roatan, as well as several other countries in Central America.Hop in dory, a small shallow-draft boat, and relax as your guide takes you through the pristine waters surrounded by colorful houses on stilts. Enjoy a calm ride through the mangroves and watch for wildlife as you weave your way through the tunnels. Spot crocodiles, turtles, monkeys and exotic birds all while taking in gorgeous tropical views. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Roatan port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Family Fun Indigenous Garifuna Drumming Lesson
Situated on the edge of Punta Gorda town in picturesque surroundings under our traditional thatch palapa with parrots, toucans, howler monkeys, iguanas and hummingbirds all living nearby, from the time you arrive to the time you leave you will never forget your experience.When you arrive you will be greeted by your host, Ronald Raymond McDonald (yes, his real name), an ambassador for the Garifuna culture. As you walk under our thatch you will immediately feel relief from the hot tropical sun and enjoy the feel of the cool sand floor under your feet. You can then admire the thatch while Ray guides you to your drums. Both the thatch and drums are constructed entirely from jungle trees, leaves and vines without a single nail or screw. Ray will give you an overview of the Garifuna people, history and culture, a fascinating mixture of African and Amerindian heritage and culture, and then teach you a simple rhythm on your bass drum.Once you can keep a steady beat, which most people catch on within a minute or two, Ray will then join in on his faster, higher pitched drum, also singing cultural Garifuna songs while you play. Depending how fast a learner you are, Ray will teach you up to five different rhythms during an hour-long lesson, or simply let you enjoy the sound of the simpler songs.After your lesson, Ray can also show you other crafts and plants, such as the seeds of the canna plant which he grows next to the thatch, which are used inside the traditional maracas.Throughout your lesson, Ray is willing to answer any questions and share more about this unique culture.
Drumming Dancing and Dinner Indigenous Garifuna Style
When you arrive at our beautiful peaceful location on the edge of Punta Gorda town, there is a good chance you will see the local fireflies, hear howler monkeys, or the local frogs as the sun sets. We will make sure you are comfortable under our beautiful traditional Thatch Palapa, made entirely from natural jungle leaves, trees and vines. Once every body has settled, our chief instructor will welcome you and give you a brief history and introduction to the unique and fascinating Garifuna culture of southern Belize. You will have a chance to look at the traditional drums that are hollowed from solid trees, covered with deer skin and then secured and tightened with jungle vines and sticks. You will then get to sit back and enjoy a professional group performance by our family band, who will introduce you to several traditional rhythms and songs. The rhythms are infectious and you may well find yourself tapping your foot or simply mesmerized by the speed of the drummers' hands. After playing a few songs, you will all be invited to stand up for a group drumming lesson, or if you prefer, you can just stay seated and watch the rest of your group join in. After shaking your hips for a song or two, it's time to sit down and relax again and enjoy a delicious plate of "hudut" - a traditional Garifuna dish of fresh fish sautéed in coconut milk mildly spiced with cilantro and other local herbs, served with mashed plantain. For vegetarians or non-fish eaters, we can arrange an alternative meal.
Full Day Garifuna Cultural Experience
Explore the Garifuna culture on this full-day tour from Punta Gorda. At 9am, meet your English-speaking guide at a designated place in Punta Gorda. After you travel to the edge of the Belizean jungle with your small group, you'll be met by your local host at an open-air thatched palapa. Step inside and learn about the materials and techniques used to create the various handmade drums and shakas (maracas) you'll see. After taking a break for some fresh fruit and a traditional treat of Garifuna pudding, you can try your hand at instrument making. Make a drum by hollowing out a solid hardwood log, planing it, and sanding it smooth. Or make less labor-intensive maracas by fitting a hollowed gourd with drum skin to create the shakas. Make either traditional instrument completely by hand, as is customary in this culture. Following the morning's manual work, you'll sit back and savor a traditional Garifuna lunch of hudut, a fresh fish fillet sautéed in handmade coconut milk and lightly seasoned with cilantro and other herbs. Enjoy mashed plantain and fresh vegetables with your hudut. (A vegetarian option can also be selected at the time of booking.)After lunch is a 90-minute drumming lesson. Learn six different Garifuna rhythms as you master the basic beat on the segunda drum. Play alongside your host, who will introduce you to the faster-paced primero drum. Drum lessons are followed by an hourlong performance by professional musicians, and then a dance lesson. As you spend the day delving into the history, people, music, and food of the Garifuna culture you'll meet your host's family members and hear firsthand accounts of daily life in the Belizean jungle. At the end of this magical, musical day you'll be driven back to Punta Gorda.
Organic Chocolate Farm and Mayan Ruins
We will collect you from your hotel at 9am and head out in private transport to San Pedro Columbia.Firstly we will walk the farm at Eladio's Organic Cacao farm, where you can pick fresh cacao and other fruits directly from the tree. Eladio, our guide, will share his vast knowledge of Belizean vegetation and you will learn about how to grow, graft, harvest and ferment cacao. As a father of 15 you will be enthralled with his family tales and holistic outlook on life.Once you have worked up an appetite you will be treated to a traditional lunch, typically the delicious Mayan dish of Caldo (chicken soup) with fresh corn tortillas. You will then spend an hour or 2 learning the importance of the Cacao drink to the Mayan culture and have a hands on lesson in how to grind the cacao the old fashioned way, on a metate! It is not as easy as it looks.....You will enjoy the traditional chocolate drink and help make into chocolate bars.Once completed we head through the village and out towards Lubaantun Mayan ruins."Lubantuun" meaning "place of fallen stones", is famous for the legendary crystal skull,discovered back in the 1920s. Set on a hilltop in beautiful countryside this site is believed to have some of the finest Masonry work in the Mayan world.The site is home to several burial tombs, and was believed to be an administrative centre used for sacred festivities and ceremonies. You will stop by the visitors centre to see a selection of artefacts discovered on the site and to learn more about the crystal skull. Entrance fees and tour guide are included.Guests are asked to bring a refillable water bottle as water refills will be provided along with fresh fruit snack and of course lunch.We will drop you back at your hotel or designated place around 4pm.
Snorkel trip with beach bbq
Snorkeling, is fabulous in this area and more than likely you wont see another boat which is really special!. We normally leave around 8am and return 3pmish or depending on the group. Our first stop is around 20 minutes away and is Abalone Caye, the Rangers station, where we get a brief overview of the conservation efforts in the Marine Reserve, pay our Marine park fee and have a walk up the observation tower.From there we head off to the Snake Cayes, a total unspoilt paradise! We stop at 2 different snorkel spots before having a delicious beach bbq on West Snake Caye, a beautiful pristine beach on a remote deserted island.