Hummingbird Highway
The lyrically named Hummingbird Hwy is one of the prettiest drives in Belize, winding its way through jungle, citrus orchards and impossibly small villages as it skirts the northern edges of the Maya Mountain range between Belmopan and Dangriga. Passing cave and jungle adventure activities, on a clear day the road affords plenty of postcard-perfect vistas. You can drive the 55-mile length of it in two hours, but along the way are some excellent ecolodges and budget accommodations, just begging for an overnight stay.
This magnificent waterfall cascades into a cool swimming hole located a 15-minute walk off the Hummingbird Hwy (signposted). A further one-hour walk…
St Herman's Blue Hole National Park
The 575-acre St Herman's Blue Hole National Park contains St Herman's Cave, one of the few caves in Belize that you can visit without a guide. The…
Billy Barquedier Waterfall
This magnificent waterfall cascades into a cool swimming hole located a 15-minute walk off the Hummingbird Hwy (signposted). A further one-hour walk…
