The lyrically named Hummingbird Hwy is one of the prettiest drives in Belize, winding its way through jungle, citrus orchards and impossibly small villages as it skirts the northern edges of the Maya Mountain range between Belmopan and Dangriga. Passing cave and jungle adventure activities, on a clear day the road affords plenty of postcard-perfect vistas. You can drive the 55-mile length of it in two hours, but along the way are some excellent ecolodges and budget accommodations, just begging for an overnight stay.