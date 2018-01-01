Welcome to Dangriga
The name Dangriga comes from a Garifuna word meaning 'sweet water' – the town's name having been changed from Stann Creek Town in the 1980s. This is the birthplace of punta rock (a fusion of acoustic Garifuna and electric instruments), and home to a number of notable Garifuna artists, artisans and festivals.
Top experiences in Dangriga
Waterfall Rappelling and Zipline Adventure at Bocawina Rainforest
Start off you adventure with with an exhilarating zipline adventure. After flying through the jungle, across 2.5 miles of cable on the longest zip line course in Belize, head back to the lodge to fill your belly with a delicious lunch provided at the Wild Fig Restaurant. You will then venture on a guided hike to Bocawina Falls where you will have the opportunity to rappel one hundred feet down the face of Bocawina Falls and swim in the refreshing emerald pools below. Children must be at least 65 pounds minimum, there is no weight maximum but our harnesses have a maximum limit of 42 inches at the waist.
Zipline Adventure in Dangriga
Your tour beginnings on site at the adventure's desk.Glide like a bird through the pristine Rain Forest Canopy on the longest zip line in Belize, with 12 platforms, 8 different runs and a rappel. The complete course is 2.5 miles long with the longest single run being 2,300 feet. Our zipline has triple safety and the tour takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete.
Waterfall Rappelling at Antelope Falls in Dangriga
Climb to the top of the 1,000 foot falls through lush rain-forest learning about the flora and fauna on the way. Keep you eyes peeled for a sighting of all kinds of wildlife that calls the jungle home: swinging monkeys, colourful singing birds and big wild cats. End the challenging hike with a refreshing swim in the emerald pools and take in the breathtaking view of the Tropical Rain Forest and Caribbean Sea. Take the exhilarating 250feet rappel in two rappels with our professional, licensed guides. This really is a tour to remember. Children must be at least 65 pounds minimum, there is no weight maximum but our harnesses have a maximum limit of 42 inches at the waist.
Waterfall Rappelling at Bocawina Rainforest
Hike along the undulating jungle trail with your eyes peeled for a sighting of all kinds of wildlife that call the jungle home: swinging monkeys, colourful singing birds and big wild cats. Let our qualified guides educate you about the secrets of the rain forest. When you reach the top, strap on your harness, clip into the rope system and start you rappel 100ft down the face of Bocawina Falls to the pool below. Relax and swim in the waterfall pool before heading back down the trail. Children must be at least 65 pounds minimum, there is no weight maximum but our harnesses have a maximum limit of 42 inches at the waist.
Day Trip: Waterfall Rappelling and Zipline Adventure in Dangriga- Antelope Falls
Start your adventure off with an invigorating hike through the Belize rain forest in the company of our qualified guides who will educate you about the flora and fauna along the way. After your challenging hike, cool down in the refreshing emerald pools at the top of the falls. From the top you can enjoy the breath taking views and admire the Caribbean Sea from the distance. After a short walk back down the trail you will take the exhilarating 250feet rappel in two rappels. You will walk back down to the lodge before enjoying a delicious meal prepared at the Wild Fig Restaurant. After a relaxing lunch it’s time to Zip through the jungle on the longest zip line course in Belize. It has 12 platforms and 8 different runs and another rappel to enjoy. The waterfall rappel takes approximately 4-hour, lunch last as long as you would like and the zipline takes approximately 1.5-hour to complete. All in all, this is a fantastic rain forest adventure.
Nocturnal Zipline Adventure
Make your own way to the adventure park near Dangriga at 7pm to meet your guide and get outfitted in the included safety gear. Set off into the rain forest to begin the 2.5-mile (4km) ziplining course, comprised of eight separate runs, 12 platforms, and a rappel. As the sun sets and darkness begins to fall, hear the noises of the nocturnal creatures in the jungle coming to life around you. Soar from platform to platform on the triple-safety-rated course as you conquer the different ziplines of various height and length. A guide is there to help you and insure your safety on every platform. Feel your adrenaline flow as you zoom across Belize's longest single zipline of 2,300 feet (701 meters). At the end of the 90 minutes, make your own way home from the adventure park.Please note there is an additional $5.00 USD fee to be paid upon entrance directly to the adventure park.