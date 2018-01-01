Day Trip: Waterfall Rappelling and Zipline Adventure in Dangriga- Antelope Falls

Start your adventure off with an invigorating hike through the Belize rain forest in the company of our qualified guides who will educate you about the flora and fauna along the way. After your challenging hike, cool down in the refreshing emerald pools at the top of the falls. From the top you can enjoy the breath taking views and admire the Caribbean Sea from the distance. After a short walk back down the trail you will take the exhilarating 250feet rappel in two rappels. You will walk back down to the lodge before enjoying a delicious meal prepared at the Wild Fig Restaurant. After a relaxing lunch it’s time to Zip through the jungle on the longest zip line course in Belize. It has 12 platforms and 8 different runs and another rappel to enjoy. The waterfall rappel takes approximately 4-hour, lunch last as long as you would like and the zipline takes approximately 1.5-hour to complete. All in all, this is a fantastic rain forest adventure.