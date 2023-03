Fronted by stubby twin towers, Malmédy's massive 1784 cathedral provides a dominating if slightly dour centrepiece to the town.

Founded as the church of a 10th-century abbey, the original was burnt down during French attacks in 1689 and the current structure had only recently been re-erected when the monasteries were swept away in the aftermath of the French Revolution. Afterwards it was used as a tannery workshop for a while before being reconsecrated in 1818.