Signal de Botrange, 5km north of Ovifat, is Belgium’s highest point, though at 694m that's not saying much. From the road, the only eye-catching feature here is a 1954 stone tower that has all the charm of a fire-station lookout.

To climb it, find the door within the attached restaurant building. A short stroll across the road, a viewpoint terrace reveals that there's more to the landscape than the almost-flat plateau that the road crosses.