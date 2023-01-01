Botrange Nature Centre

A possible starting point for hikes, this impressive information centre 200m west of the Eupen–Bütenbach road has a big hooded fire hearth, a cafe serving beers from eight local breweries and a central courtyard that's a garden of medicinal herbs. Its museum section, Fania, explains the Hautes Fagnes’ evolution, fauna and traditional crafts: there's no English explanation but it culminates in an interesting experiential walk-through of darkened environments that can be appreciated without language.

Half a dozen electric bicycles are available to hire (half-/full day €22/30) and skis can be rented in season for a cross-country trail that starts outside. There are also wagon tours of the nearby forests and lanes. The centre is 1.4km south of Signal de Botrange, 2.5km north of Ovifat.