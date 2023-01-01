The very picturesque Château de Reinhardstein was built in 1354 and restored to archetypal fortress appearance in 1969. Entry is by 75-minute guided tours but even when closed, it’s well worth admiring the sturdy exterior and, perhaps, walking the 40-minute 'cascade' loop hike that crosses two little footbridges and views a modest ribbon of waterfall.

On Thursday nights in July and August there's a candelight tour with storytelling, but it's not in English. The castle is on the southernmost edge of Ovifat via an idyllic little streamside lane that descends 500m from a small car park. There's alternative pedestrian access from the Robertsbridge Dam.