Spa had the 'world’s first’ casino in 1763, and the 19th-century incarnation here now forms part of a grand central trio of neoclassical buildings, along with the 1862 bathhouse (not currently in use) and the 1908 Exhibition Halls.

Entry is free to gamble or simply to admire the casino’s muralled ceilings, but you’ll need to be over 21 years of age and have your passport handy. The most elegant upstairs rooms are rarely in use but when they are, access is via a stairway passing a 1939 antique fruit machine.