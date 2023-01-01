Musée Communal

Huy's quaint little city museum occupies rooms set off a very picturesque 1669 cloister that's open to visitors even outside official opening hours. Walking here through antique alleyways from the Grand Place is charming. Take the tiny alley beside the attractive 1766 town hall into cobbled Place Verte, where you’ll find sharp-spired Église St-Mengold and the 16th-century Maison Nokin. Then follow mysterious Rue des Frères Mineurs east between high, ancient walls and you'll emerge at steps leading up to the museum.