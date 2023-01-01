Château de Jehay

Like a gingerbread fantasy, this turret-spiked 1550 castle is a fabulous confection of alternating brick and stone rising from an extensive tree-ringed moat: or at least that's how the postcards look. At the time of research much of its glory was hidden until long-term restoration works are complete – which might be several years yet.

Jehay is around 6km north of Amay, a mostly humdrum town whose partly 11th-century church, Église Saint-Georges et Sainte-Ode, has an unusual triple-spired portal tower. Eight times daily (thrice at weekends) bus 85 stops in Jehay between Huy (25 minutes) and Liège (50 minutes).