Collégiale Notre-Dame de Huy

From outside, this large Gothic church has an austere aspect, but inside the age-darkened walls and soaring ceilings are brought to life by almost-floor-to-ceiling stained glass behind the altar, which features an unusual gilded Last Supper. The Trésor treasury museum, in a 1066 crypt, features priceless medieval reliquaries.

When the church is closed, it's still worth looking at the carved sandstone manger scene of the unusual Bethlehem gateway that spans the east end of the alleyway along the church's south flank.